Bulldog Breakdown: Highlights of Fresno State v San Diego State game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There were big smiles and a big celebration for the Bulldogs in southern California on Saturday night.The Old Oil Can is back in the Valley after Fresno State comes away with a big win over 21st-ranked San Diego State.That big showing from the Dogs helped Fresno State to once again make it to the national rankings.The Bulldogs are now ranked number 25 in the latest AP Poll.We bring you the highlights of Saturday night's Fresno State game against San Diego State.