FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is now the 18th ranked team in the country but trailing 21-9 against UNLV, it was a nervy time for the Red Wave before the Bulldogs stormed back.In our Sunday chat, Coach Kalen DeBoer said it wasn't a wake-up call, but his team can certainly learn a lot from how UNLV came into that game.