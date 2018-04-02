Plans are moving along to build manufacturing site in the Valley for International electric car company

A Hanford building that once held tires could one day build the electric cars of the future.Dag Reckhorn, Faraday Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, said, "I'm happy to announce we've started our activities in the Hanford plant and are in the process of gutting it."The company wants to build vehicles loaded with technology. Faraday gave us special access inside the one million square foot building off Idaho near Eleventh. Inside, crews have been stripping away the remnants of the old building. After demolishing much of the inside, manufacturing lines will go in.Faraday said it will be hiring positions from assembly workers to robot technicians."So this year it's going be roughly 100, and next year it will go up to roughly 1,000," said Reckhorn.Jobs like these could be good for the Valley's economy.Kings County EDC President John Lehn said, "It really can single-handedly have a significant impact on Kings County's unemployment rate. We've historically struggled as an Ag economy and we are diversifying."Lehn said they are trying to get people prepared now to land a job. The first series of classes will be held at West Hills College and starts Monday. Other local colleges will also hold training.The City of Hanford said permits are moving along and managers say the city isn't at much risk.Hanford City Manager Darrel Pyle said, "They're paying all their permit fees and plan check fees like everybody else. It is one of the rare projects that have an international flair to it with a serious portion of the investment coming in from China."Faraday has been under scrutiny recently. The LA Times said its Chinese investor had lost a lot of money and questioned whether the project would get off the ground."Our response is let us prove what they are saying is not true," said Reckhorn.Faraday said they have a private investor who has pledged $1.5 billion to their efforts.If all goes well, Faraday could build their first electric car in the facility in late summer or fall. Its ambitious plans many are hoping for.