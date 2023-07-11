California launches heat readiness website amid historic heat wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has launched a statewide campaign designed to keep Californians safe during extreme heat.

The two-year $20 million campaign focuses on heat-sensitive groups at the highest risk.

This includes people 65 years or older, workers and those with chronic illnesses, disabilities and pregnant women.

RELATED: Earth reaches hottest day ever recorded 4 days in a row

It's all part of Governor Gavin Newsom's $400 million Extreme Heat Action Plan that guides the state's response to heatwaves.

"The impacts of climate change have never been more clear - the hots continue to get hotter in our state and across the West putting millions of Californians at risk," said Newsom. "California is launching Heat Ready CA as another tool in the state's arsenal to protect people from extreme heat."

RELATED: Gov. Newsom highlights new tech ahead of CA wildfire season

The website provides tips such as making a personalized plan for the extreme heat and for ways to stay cool. Visitors will soon be able to assess their own risk for heat-related illnesses.

It also provides resources on where to find your local cooling centers and how you can stay cool and save money through PG &E.

RELATED: List of cooling centers open in Central California as temperatures rise

Californians can visit heatreadyca.com for more.

A Spanish-translated version of the website is also available and soon be in 10 Asian languages.