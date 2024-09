55-year-old motorcyclist found dead in middle of Fresno County road

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 55-year-old man Saturday.

The man has been identified as Rex Noel.

Officers say he was found in the middle of the road Saturday on Mountain View and Dewolf Avenues, just southwest of Selma.

Noel was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators say no other vehicles were involved.

