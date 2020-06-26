Camp Edison at Shaver Lake reopening to RVs on July 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors can return to the campgrounds of Camp Edison at Shaver Lake in July, officials say.Camp Edison will partially reopen on July 1 to recreational vehicles. The RVs will need to be spaced apart to adhere to social distancing.Officials say visitors are required to wear face coverings when they're around other campers.Those who want to camp in tents will still have to wait. Picnic areas and large campsites will also remain closed.The campsite will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.