Camp Edison at Shaver Lake reopening to RVs on July 1

Visitors can return to the campgrounds of Camp Edison at Shaver Lake in July, officials say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors can return to the campgrounds of Camp Edison at Shaver Lake in July, officials say.

Camp Edison will partially reopen on July 1 to recreational vehicles. The RVs will need to be spaced apart to adhere to social distancing.

Officials say visitors are required to wear face coverings when they're around other campers.

RELATED: Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks reopening some campgrounds on July 6

Those who want to camp in tents will still have to wait. Picnic areas and large campsites will also remain closed.

The campsite will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Editor's Note: The video above is from our June 6 broadcast on the reopening of Shaver Lake.
