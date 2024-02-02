Car crash causes gas leak in Clovis, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Clovis that ended up causing a gas leak.

It happened at about 7:30 am Friday at the intersection of Villa and Fir.

When Clovis Police arrived, they found one of the vehicles involved had struck a building, disrupting a large gas line.

While the building itself wasn't majorly damaged, officers say the area had a strong odor of gas.

People inside were ordered to shelter in place as PG &E was called to shut off the gas.

Police closed off Villa between Herndon and Alluvial while they dealt with the leak.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash, but officers say both drivers who were injured are expected to recover.