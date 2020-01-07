blood donations

Valley blood donors could win a trip to Pismo Beach, other prizes when they donate this month

FILE- Each month, the Central California Blood Center tries to collect 5,000 or more units of blood.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley blood donors have a chance to win one of several prizes this month when they donate to the Central California Blood Center.

In honor of National Blood Donor Month, the center announced it's raffling off a two-night stay at Beach House Inn in Pismo Beach, an adult lift ticket to China Peak, and an assortment of gift cards. All donors who stop by in-center and mobile drives are entered to win.

The organization said it's in need of all blood types. Mobile drives will be held across the Valley throughout the month.

For more information on upcoming blood drives, click here.
