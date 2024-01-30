What is an Atmospheric River? Storms expected to hit Central California this week

Here's a look at your Accuweather forecast from the ABC30 weather team.

Here's a look at your Accuweather forecast from the ABC30 weather team.

Here's a look at your Accuweather forecast from the ABC30 weather team.

Here's a look at your Accuweather forecast from the ABC30 weather team.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atmospheric River is expected to hit Central California this week.

Two storms are expected to hit.

The first round of storms is expected to begin Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain totals are expected to reach one to two inches, where some areas in the Foothills could get three inches.

Thoe Foothill communities could have a higher risk of flooding and rockslides. Drivers in those areas should take extra caution.

Gusty winds between 30 and 40 mph will be likely, especially across the North Valley Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Areas above 5,000 feet over the High Sierra could see between one to three feet of snow, and one to three inches of snow accumulations as low as 4,000 feet.

Both rain and snow totals are expected to double with the second round of storms over the weekend and into next week.