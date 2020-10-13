shooting

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was shot in the face in central Fresno on Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 pm on McKenzie Avenue and 8th Street.

Fresno police say a man and woman were outside of a home when a car drove up and someone inside started firing shots.

A bullet grazed the woman across her cheek, officials say. The man was not hurt.

"At this point, the only suspect information we have is a male adult driving a silver, four-door BMW, and last seen on 7th Street from the area," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. She is expected to be OK.

It's unclear who was the intended target of the shooting. Police say they have several witnesses to help with the investigation.
