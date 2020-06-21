Central Unified School District addressing controversial social media post from board member

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified School District is addressing a controversial social media post from one of its board members.The trustee posted a message on his personal Facebook account on Saturday, writing that people who don't love the country should "go back to the country you or your ancestors came from."The post also went on to use an expletive and hundreds of people shared it online, expressing their outrage.District leaders released a statement Saturday night, addressing the post and noting that it does not represent the views of the district and emphasizing that Central Unified prides itself on diversityThe district hasn't announced if the board member will be disciplined for the Facebook post.