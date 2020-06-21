central unified school district

Central Unified School District addressing controversial social media post from board member

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified School District is addressing a controversial social media post from one of its board members.

The trustee posted a message on his personal Facebook account on Saturday, writing that people who don't love the country should "go back to the country you or your ancestors came from."

The post also went on to use an expletive and hundreds of people shared it online, expressing their outrage.

District leaders released a statement Saturday night, addressing the post and noting that it does not represent the views of the district and emphasizing that Central Unified prides itself on diversity

The district hasn't announced if the board member will be disciplined for the Facebook post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofacebookcentral unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fresno Street Eats: Food trucks celebrating Central Unified students tonight
New Central Unified high school to be named after beloved football coach
CUSD drama teacher creates daily videos to inspire students
Central Unified parents making graduation special for seniors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Sacramento man drowns in Bass Lake
Woman shot in head in Downtown Fresno, police looking for suspect
High altitude balloons floating across the Central Valley
Gang members lead police on short case through Merced, 3 arrested
Fresno County sheriff's deputies throw birthday party for WWII veteran
Show More
5-year-old Oakhurst boy hospitalized after power tool accident
1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Man shot in Sanger, suspect still at large
Large, diverse group selected as Fresno Commission for Police Reform
Northwest Fresno family burglarized by familiar face
More TOP STORIES News