CHP K-9 officer helps find $500K hidden in truck in Fresno County

A CHP K-9 officer is being credited with helping his fellow officers to find half a million dollars in the trunk of one man's car. It happened back on July 23rd around 12:30 on Interstate Five near Panoche Road in Fresno County.

A CHP officer was watching a driver going erratically across the road. After being pulled over, CHP K-9 officer Bruce sniffed out an odor of drugs at the vehicle's exterior.

When officers opened the trunk, they found two suitcases containing about $500,000 in cash.

The money was seized and the driver was arrested
