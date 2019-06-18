fatal crash

CHP: Woman killed in head-on crash in Tulare County

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Westwood Street north of Avenue 178 in Tulare County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Tulare County.

Witnesses told authorities, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was heading north on Westwood Street north of Avenue 178 just before 4 p.m. and appeared to be veering off the roadway.

The driver of the Silverado, a woman in her forties, veered into the southbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Corolla.

The driver in the Toyota died at the scene, CHP said. The woman in the Silverado told officers she was falling asleep at the wheel. She was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The collision caused a chain reaction crash with a Jeep in the southbound lane. The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

At this time, officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyportervillefatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News