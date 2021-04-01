Cinemark Movies 8 in Hanford to reopen Friday

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Movie fans in the South Valley can soon leave their couch for theater seats.Cinemark Movies 8 in Hanford will reopen this Friday, April 2, just in time for Easter weekend.The theater will open with some blockbusters, including "Godzilla Versus Kong" and Tom & Jerry The Movie."Cinemark Movies 8 will also offer what it calls "comeback classics" for private watch parties.The company promises safety protocols will be in place.Guests are encouraged to check the theater's website for ticket information and health and safety rules.