4 accused of stealing thousands of pills from CVS Pharmacy in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four suspects are in custody, accused of stealing thousands of pills from a CVS Pharmacy in Clovis.It happened just before 3 am at the store on Willow and Nees.Officers found a front window smashed. They followed a vehicle that was driving away.They pulled the car over and arrested 23-year-old Kevin Loera of Fresno, 19-year-old Malik Davis-Easter of Fresno, 24-year-old David Rocha of Fresno, and a 17-year-old boy.Investigators found approximately 10,000 pills inside their vehicle, including Xanax.Loera, Davis-Easter and Rocha were booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of burglary and conspiracy. The teen was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Center.