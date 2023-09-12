New clothing closet for students opens at Clovis Community College

With the cut of a ribbon, the brand new Crush Clothing Closet at Clovis Community College's Herndon Campus is officially open.

Students can take three to four items up to two times per semester. They just need to bring their student ID card.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the cut of a ribbon, the brand new Crush Clothing Closet at Clovis Community College's Herndon Campus is officially open.

"Also known as the Crush Boutique," says Dianna Whaley, Coordinator of Career Resource Center & Career Counselor.

A grand opening was held for the new space -- which looks like a store.

Organizers say it is a space to help students prepare for an interview.

From suits to shirts to shoes and jewelry, there's something for everyone -- in all shapes and sizes.

"It doesn't cost them anything, and they get to choose the outfit that best reflects them and their style," Whaley said.

Dressing rooms are available to make sure everything fits just right.

The closet has been a passion project for Whaley.

She was awarded a grant through the State Community College District Foundation, which helped elevate the idea.

With a lot of help from staff, students and maintenance crews, they built the framework.

They transformed an old classroom into a place students can build their closet, their confidence and, hopefully, their career.

"Ultimately, it's empowering students for success in their careers, and we like to say 'outfitting' students for success," Whaley said.

Basic clothing is also available for students who need it.

Students can take three to four items up to two times per semester. They just need to bring their student ID card and everything is free.

Donations are welcome, especially in the smallest and largest sizes.

They can be dropped off during Crush Clothing Closet business hours Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Whaley says she hopes each student who visits is transformed when they leave.

"I hope they walk out of here with confidence on every level and understand that they're not alone -- that we're here to help them," she said.

