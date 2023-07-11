Debate over Clovis councilwoman's comments on LGBTQ+ display at library

At Monday night's meeting, several members of the public spoke out against Pearce's post, including the mayor.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A debate is underway over a comment posted on Clovis City Councilwoman Diane Pearce's Facebook page.

In June's post, the city council woman wrote quote, "Might want to wait until June is over to take your kids to the Clovis Public Library. FYI, the Clovis City Council has no direct control over this. These are Fresno County libraries."

The comment, aimed at the LGBTQ+ display in the library during pride month, has generated debate on both sides -- some in support and others in opposition.

At Monday night's meeting, several members of the public spoke out against Pearce's post, including the mayor.

Last month, Action News spoke to Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau, who said he received complaints from constituents, which prompted him to visit three libraries in Woodward Park, Fig Garden and Clovis.

He said he felt some of the books should not be marketed to children.

The executive director of LGBT Fresno told Action News he did not see any reason to be concerned over the age appropriateness of any of the books displayed in the children's section of the Clovis Library.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community say, it's important to be inclusive and celebrate diversity.