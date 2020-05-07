clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday

The district says students will be provided five days' worth of breakfasts and lunches on that day.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified has started providing free meal service for students on Wednesdays.

So far, the school district has been providing meals every weekday, but from May 6, meals will only be served on Wednesdays.

However, the district says students will be provided five days' worth of breakfasts and lunches on that day.

Dozens of students showed up to Temperance Kutner to receive their boxes on the first day of the program.

Lunches will be also be served at several cafeterias across the district on Wednesdays from 11 am to noon.

More information on the locations is available here.

