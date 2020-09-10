Annual ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's annual ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly scheduled for October has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday.The festival usually brings hundreds of people together in Old Town Clovis.But Fresno County is still not approved to move up on the state's new tiered system to allow for large events due to the number of COVID-19 cases."These events are very important to our community and the Clovis Way of Life and are greatly missed this year. We are a resilient community and we look forward to having all of the fantastic Clovis events back in 2021," the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.City officials say they plan to hold the festival next year on September 25 and September 26.