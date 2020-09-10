events

Annual ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The festival usually brings hundreds of people together in Old Town Clovis.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's annual ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly scheduled for October has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday.

The festival usually brings hundreds of people together in Old Town Clovis.

But Fresno County is still not approved to move up on the state's new tiered system to allow for large events due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

"These events are very important to our community and the Clovis Way of Life and are greatly missed this year. We are a resilient community and we look forward to having all of the fantastic Clovis events back in 2021," the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

City officials say they plan to hold the festival next year on September 25 and September 26.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscloviscloviscoronaviruseventscommunitycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
What we know about candy factory giveaway
Man who founded Jelly Belly name to give candy factory away
Fresno Greek Fest offering food to-go amid COVID-19 pandemic
Watch some of your favorite movies at a pop-up Selma drive-in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 175,893 acres now burned with 0% containment
California Supreme Court rules against Immanuel Schools
Creek Fire: Fresno couple rushes to say 'I do' before escaping wildfire
Creek Fire: 2 residents help defend their Shaver Lake neighborhood from flames
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Creek Fire: Wildfire burning at historic pace through Sierra Nevada
Creek Fire: Experts urging community to stay inside due to poor air quality
Show More
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote: LIVE
'It overran us in seconds': Cressman's General Store owner describes Creek Fire
Creek Fire: Firefighters battling blaze in the communities they call home
Driver in stolen car leads deputies on chase through central Fresno
Massive smoke clouds seen from space over CA: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News