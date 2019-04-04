Country music stars perform at Tower Theatre to raise money for Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On the stage at Tower Theatre red, white and blue lights shined down on performers singing at a benefit concert raising money for Central Valley Honor Flight.Three Nashville artists donated a portion of the proceeds so local Vietnam veterans can travel to Washington D.C. to visit monuments built in their honor.Country music singer Matt Stell knew the importance of the cause as this would be the first time exclusively Valley Vietnam vets take the trip in May."When this opportunity came we jumped on because we owe those ladies and gentleman quite a bit," Stell said.One of those veterans is Bill Goodreau.He was drafted at 19-years-old and believes the journey will be an emotional one for his fellow vets."I think it's going to be really moving for them especially when they see the wall in person I tell civilians it's like long black cathedral ... salinity to it because when you say those names, it'll bring back a lot of memories just like that," Goodreau said.Andy Isalono had tickets for the event and hopes the money raised will help other Vietnam vets go on the trip."These guys came back with a lot worse results than past wars, and I want to see them get what they deserve a little closure or peace in their lives," Isalono said.Peace that will also fill the lobby of Fresno Yosemite International Airport,When they return to the Central Valley from the nation's capital for a special welcome home celebration."To hear instead of what was said to them then, we appreciate you, thank you," Stell said.