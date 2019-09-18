Central California Womens Conference

Central California Women's Conference draws big crowds to Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of women from across the Valley gathered in Downtown Fresno for the annual Central California Women's Conference.

On Tuesday, the sold-out event is dedicated to empowering women and this year, featured keynote speaker Tyra Banks.

"I think it's a great thing," said attendee Toi Bares, "life is hard, but as long as we're encouraging each other, lifting each other up, we've got this."

3,000 women headed to the Fresno Convention Center Tuesday morning for a day dedicated to celebrating their accomplishments and striving toward new goals.

"There's a lot of classes that I'm interested in," said first-timer Raesanae Smith, "I don't think I'm going to be able to go to all of them, but I just want to learn as much as I can."

Veteran conference attendees and first-timers were all equally excited to take advantage of the many exhibits and conference sessions.

"It's wonderful to come here and see all these amazing women come together in a positive light," added Bares.

Lectures focused on everything from relationships, to career goals and personal growth.

"It's one day when we all get to stop, pause and take a day for ourselves," said Speaker Erin Melkonian. "Take some free time for ourselves, get together with a bunch of women, some men too, and encourage and support each other."

Tickets for the 2020 Central California Women's Conference go on sale next June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnocentral california womens conferencewomen and healtheventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA WOMENS CONFERENCE
EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks shares life lessons, motivation at CCWC
Valley Focus: Tyra Banks Coming to Central California Women's Conference
ABC30 proudly welcomes the 2019 Central California Women's Conference
Tyra Banks announced as keynote speaker for 2019 Central California Women's Conference
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UPS employee shot while walking home from work in Merced
Tulare County woman sentenced 19 years to life for killing two in DUI crash
Sanger man sentenced for sexually assaulting a stranger
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
16-year-old arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school,' Fresno Police say
Collision shuts down both directions of Hwy 41 in east Madera Co.
New York state approves ban on flavored vaping products
Show More
Fresno Lyft driver recalls moment he decided to fight back during robbery
Woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
More TOP STORIES News