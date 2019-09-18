Central California Women's Conference draws big crowds to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of women from across the Valley gathered in Downtown Fresno for the annual Central California Women's Conference.On Tuesday, the sold-out event is dedicated to empowering women and this year, featured keynote speaker Tyra Banks."I think it's a great thing," said attendee Toi Bares, "life is hard, but as long as we're encouraging each other, lifting each other up, we've got this."3,000 women headed to the Fresno Convention Center Tuesday morning for a day dedicated to celebrating their accomplishments and striving toward new goals."There's a lot of classes that I'm interested in," said first-timer Raesanae Smith, "I don't think I'm going to be able to go to all of them, but I just want to learn as much as I can."Veteran conference attendees and first-timers were all equally excited to take advantage of the many exhibits and conference sessions."It's wonderful to come here and see all these amazing women come together in a positive light," added Bares.Lectures focused on everything from relationships, to career goals and personal growth."It's one day when we all get to stop, pause and take a day for ourselves," said Speaker Erin Melkonian. "Take some free time for ourselves, get together with a bunch of women, some men too, and encourage and support each other."Tickets for the 2020 Central California Women's Conference go on sale next June.