clovis rodeo

'Grey's Anatomy' star James Pickens, Jr. hosts 10th annual charity roping event at Clovis Rodeo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Rodeo is still a few days away, but the festivities are already underway at the rodeo grounds.

Tuesday was the 10th annual James Pickens Jr. Foundation Charity Team Roping Event.

Many of the cowboys in the dirt used the event as an opportunity to take a few practice runs in the arena before Thursday.

Pickens, Jr. says coming to the Clovis Rodeo has become a tradition and a staple of his foundation.

RELATED: 'Grey's Anatomy' star James Pickens Jr. coming to Clovis for charity event

"It's become a destination for these team ropers. We're able to pigeon hole it into the west coast swing with Red Bluff and Oakdale so we're able to make that happen," he said.

Proceeds from Tuesday's event will help inner-city and underserved youth learn more about music production and the outdoor cowboy lifestyle.

The Clovis Rodeo officially kicks off Thursday. Tickets are still available.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovisgrey's anatomycharitycommunityclovis rodeo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS RODEO
Mosquito release underway in Fresno, Clovis
WATCH: Thousands come out for the 105th Clovis Rodeo Parade
Clovis Rodeo prepares to keep attendees cool from summer-like temperatures
Gear up! The 105th Clovis Rodeo kicks off this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News