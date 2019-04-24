FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Rodeo is still a few days away, but the festivities are already underway at the rodeo grounds.
Tuesday was the 10th annual James Pickens Jr. Foundation Charity Team Roping Event.
Many of the cowboys in the dirt used the event as an opportunity to take a few practice runs in the arena before Thursday.
Pickens, Jr. says coming to the Clovis Rodeo has become a tradition and a staple of his foundation.
RELATED: 'Grey's Anatomy' star James Pickens Jr. coming to Clovis for charity event
"It's become a destination for these team ropers. We're able to pigeon hole it into the west coast swing with Red Bluff and Oakdale so we're able to make that happen," he said.
Proceeds from Tuesday's event will help inner-city and underserved youth learn more about music production and the outdoor cowboy lifestyle.
The Clovis Rodeo officially kicks off Thursday. Tickets are still available.
ABC30 is a proud sponsor.
'Grey's Anatomy' star James Pickens, Jr. hosts 10th annual charity roping event at Clovis Rodeo
CLOVIS RODEO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News