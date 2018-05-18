FRESNO

Grizzly Fest concertgoers don't have to get grizzly in traffic, here are some options for you

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Grizzly Fest is rocking Fresno's Woodward Park on May 18 and 19 from 2 pm until midnight.

Here's how you can get in and out of the event with little hassle (and be sure you scroll down to see our interactive map!):

FAX to the FEST
FAX has set up "FAX to the FEST" service on FAX Q BRT (Route 1) between Kings Canyon and Clovis, Downtown Fresno, Manchester Center and Friant/Audubon.

Buses will run every 15 minutes from 2:00 pm until 12:45 am both Friday and Saturday.

Parking at Manchester Center is FREE.

Fares for the bus are $1.25 each way and must be purchased with cash or card at vending machines before boarding the bus. Because the Woodward Park stop is temporary, passengers must buy two single ride tickets at a Ticket Vending Machine before departing for Grizzly Fest.

LINK: FAX Q BRT Service Information

FestDrive

Grizzly Fest is offering FestDrive for this year's event, a pre-paid shuttle service from Fresno State University (Lot P-20 near Cedar and Barstow) or Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden in Downtown Fresno to the south entrance of Grizzly Fest in Woodward Park.

The shuttles will begin running each day at 1:30 pm and run all day continuously with limited coverage from 7:30 pm until 10:00 pm.

The last shuttle leaves at 1:00 am

The cost of the 2-day shuttle pass is $20.00 or $12.00 each day.

Uber and Lyft
Uber and Lyft will have designated pickup and drop-off points for those who chose to use ride-share.
Parking

Concert-goers are strongly encouraged to use alternate means of transportation, but parking will be available inside Woodward Park. Arrive early as space is limited.

The entrance for concert parking is at Fort Washington and Friant.

There will be a $15 parking entry fee, and only cash payments will be accepted.

The City will also have the ability to open up overflow parking areas if parking inside Woodward Park is not enough.

No parking will be allowed in the surrounding residential neighborhoods and violators will be subject to tow.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Grizzly Fest Transportation Info
