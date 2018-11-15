BALLET

Kick off the holiday season with the magic of the Nutcracker

Fresno residents now have one more thing to look forward to during the holiday season -- live performances of the magical "Nutcracker."

KFSN staff
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) --
The famed ballet will be presented with dozens of young dancers from around the Valley by the Valley Performing Arts Council.

Among the 100 young dancers performing in the ballet, several are from Kingsburg. Some of them received scholarships to participate, thanks to the generosity of supporters of the council.

"They sponsor children in Kingsburg and surrounding cities who do not have this kind of opportunity so we are coming to rehearse with these children," said Yukari Thiesen, the council's artistic director. "And now they are coming to Fresno to join the entire cast."

The ballet will also have 30 professional dancers. There are two scheduled performances at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno on the day after Thanksgiving at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
