LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: Catrinas Come to the Catwalk at Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A unique fashion show combining elegant dresses with a Dia De Los Muertos theme is coming to Downtown Fresno. You can expect to see models with their faces painted like Catrinas at the Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show and Gala.

The benefit for Arte Americas will feature fashion by designer Eruvey Tapia. Tapia's work has been featured at New York's Fashion Week and he has created designs for Latin stars like Graciela Beltran. He's also known for his one of a kind quinceañera dresses.

Catrinas are grand skeletal figures often seen in Dia de lo Muertos celebrations. Organizers of the event say the fashion show will feature local and professional models.

Arte Americas Board President Vivian Velasco Paz and Board Vice President Alfredo Robles appeared on Latino Life with host Graciela Moreno to discuss the event. They say the public is encouraged to come dressed in Dia de Los Muertos attire.

Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show and Gala

Saturday, October 13, 2018

5:30 p.m. -Reception

7:00p.m. -Fashion Show
Arte Americas

1630 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721

(559) 266-2623

Tickets: $40.00

To purchase tickets click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventslatino lifefashion showfashionarte américasFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: Free Resource Fair for All Seniors and Caregivers
Latino Life: New Fresno State Play Tackles Immigration and Friendship Status
Latino Life: Breast Care Center in Hanford Offers Help and Hope
Latino Life: Rape Counseling Services of Fresno Marks 44 Years of Helping and Healing
More latino life
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
Latino Life: New Fresno State Play Tackles Immigration and Friendship Status
Local performers taking the stage at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Show More
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
More News