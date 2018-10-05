Latino Life: Catrinas Come to the Catwalk at Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show

Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show and Gala

A unique fashion show combining elegant dresses with a Dia De Los Muertos theme is coming to Downtown Fresno. You can expect to see models with their faces painted like Catrinas at the Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show and Gala.The benefit for Arte Americas will feature fashion by designer Eruvey Tapia. Tapia's work has been featured at New York's Fashion Week and he has created designs for Latin stars like Graciela Beltran. He's also known for his one of a kind quinceañera dresses.Catrinas are grand skeletal figures often seen in Dia de lo Muertos celebrations. Organizers of the event say the fashion show will feature local and professional models.Arte Americas Board President Vivian Velasco Paz and Board Vice President Alfredo Robles appeared on Latino Life with host Graciela Moreno to discuss the event. They say the public is encouraged to come dressed in Dia de Los Muertos attire.Saturday, October 13, 20185:30 p.m. -Reception7:00p.m. -Fashion Show1630 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721(559) 266-2623Tickets: $40.00To purchase tickets click