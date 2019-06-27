latino life

Latino Life: Central California Women's Conference Drawing Inspirational Leaders

By Aurora Diaz
The 2019 Central California Women's Conference is offering diverse speakers and topics of conversation.
The conference on September 17, 2019, will attract more than 3,000 women to Downtown Fresno with a theme of Breaking Boundaries. Model, host and business leader Tyra Banks is the keynote speaker.

CCWC Board President Nené Casares and panel moderator Dora Westerlund sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on June 20, 2019, to discuss this year's event including the session bringing Latina leaders to the conference. Westerlund is the founder of Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.
Get details here: https://www.ccwc-fresno.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc30 communitylatino life
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: Valley Organizations Receiving Investment
Latino Life: Talking About Pelvic Health
Latino Life: Exploring Energy Supplier Choices
Latino Life: Local Artist Becomes Living Organ Donor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News