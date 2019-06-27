The 2019 Central California Women's Conference is offering diverse speakers and topics of conversation.
The conference on September 17, 2019, will attract more than 3,000 women to Downtown Fresno with a theme of Breaking Boundaries. Model, host and business leader Tyra Banks is the keynote speaker.
CCWC Board President Nené Casares and panel moderator Dora Westerlund sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on June 20, 2019, to discuss this year's event including the session bringing Latina leaders to the conference. Westerlund is the founder of Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.
Get details here: https://www.ccwc-fresno.org/
Latino Life: Central California Women's Conference Drawing Inspirational Leaders
