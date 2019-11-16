latino life

Latino Life: Centro La Familia Expands Services

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families in the 93722 zip code and surrounding communities now have easier access to services with bilingual staff.
Centro La Familia Advocacy Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 13, 2019, for its new location at the Highway City Neighborhood Resource Center.

The center is located at 4718 N. Polk Avenue and offers a range of comprehensive services for families and individuals including parenting classes, home visitations, support for victims of crime, citizenship assistance and help with basic needs.

Centro La Familia Executive Director Margarita Rocha said, "We know that some of the issues that families face our transportation issues, how you get to services is difficult. So we're here to help navigate that, do the warm hand-off to other services."

The new resource center was funded in part by the Fresno County Department of Social Services. Centro La Familia has two other offices located in West Fresno and another in Kerman.

The building is also shared by Fresno County Public Library and other local organizations. The phone number for Centro La Familia's Polk location is (559) 369-6349.
