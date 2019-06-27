Latino Life: Local Artist Becomes Living Organ Donor

Local artist Aileen Imperatrice often finds inspiration for her work in her dreams.It was her reality that launched her latest expression of creativity.Aileen became a living organ donor after her husband Tony became ill with Polycystic Kidney Disease.His need for a kidney transplant lead to a medical journey and the Paired Exchange Program through UCSF.Aileen's kidney was removed on July 25, 2017, but her husband Tony didn't receive it. Instead, he received a kidney that was a better match and her kidney saved another life through the Paired Exchange Program.Aileen said, "There were plenty of valuable educational moments and surprises along the way for both of us. Through it, all my art has helped me channel my emotions and provided a window into conversations with others about this important topic."Aileen sat with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on July 20, 2019, to discuss their journey, her art and the importance of educating others about living organ donation.Learn more here: