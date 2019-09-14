You can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Fiesta Night!
Centro La Familia is holding its annual celebration on September 27, 2019, from 5 p.m to 10 p.m.
Enjoy a Dia de Los Muertos theme with music from Monsanto, mariachis plus food and a silent auction.
Proceeds benefit Centro La Familia. The nonprofit founded in 1972 offers victim services, parenting education, mental health education, health insurance enrollment, immigration services and more.
Deputy Director of Centro La Familia Mario Gonzalez joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios on September 12, 2019, to discuss the group's mission and the fiesta.
Purchase tickets to Fiesta Night by calling (559) 237-2961 or https://www.centrolafamilia.org/
Latino Life: What to Expect at Fiesta Night in Fresno
