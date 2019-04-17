Madera County library undergoes needed renovations

madera county

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mayor of Madera described the former library as very Mayberry.

Officials from both the city and county knew to attract a younger crowd it has to be appealing to children and teenagers.

Madera County Supervisor Brett Frazier says bringing the library into the 21st century will make it more user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing.

"We've redone it, we have a new children's area, more open public spaces," he said. "Just easier to get to the books and the knowledge that we all crave here."

The project was funded as a partnership between Madera County and the City of Madera along with a grant from the state. Only about one-third of the library was closed during each phase of construction.

"When we were in the process of doing it, it was hectic, it was dirty," said librarian Patrick Fitzgerald. "We had to work around schedules, but we were able to maintain modified library hours throughout the construction process."

The former cement walls have been opened up to include large open windows. And for the first time, there's a young adult book section in the library. The walls that remain have also been revamped.

"The walls throughout the adult section never have had a coat of paint- so they were the raw cement walls previously."

Tables throughout are set up near windows- to create a well-lit space, perfect for studying or reading. The librarian is hoping to continue improving the literary selection and updating other areas of the library as well.

But with the biggest obstacle now complete, everything else is minor improvements to continue to draw new library visitors.
