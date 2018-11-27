State Center community colleges participating in Giving Tuesday

Fresno City College students stood at the corner of Blackstone and McKinley Tuesday morning to collect donations. It's Giving Tuesday and they're hoping people in our community will be generous. Every year it takes place after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, encouraging people to give back. Students collected money for the Ram Pantry. It will help them keep their doors open."We would be sure that we could stay open 5 days a week," said Don Lopez Vice President at Fresno City College.The pantry opened up about 2 years ago, since then it served more than 44,000 students. Lopez said it is effectively helping them combat food insecurity."I can't imagine being able to sit through a calculus course and be worried about if I am going to have a meal today," he said.It's helped junior Selena Saiyasane through some tough times."Say I'm low on funds and I have a decision to make, I need to get milk and rice, ill come here for my rice and then I have that extra money to get other groceries," she said.Shelves are stocked at the pantry and Saiyasane says they need help to keep them that way."Donating, anything helps. It doesn't matter what category, anything helps," she said.Clovis Community College is also participating in Giving Tuesday. They are collecting money for scholarships, to helps students get through school."At our colleges, there are students who come in day to day. They work part-time, they have families and they are here to learn and to get actively involved in the economy," said Rico Guerrero, Executive Director State Center Community College Foundation.At Fresno City College the goal is to raise $50,000 dollars. People can donate in person or by going to their website.