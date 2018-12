The holiday spirit was alive in Downtown Fresno as thousands came out to Fulton Street for the 89th Annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade.The parade's theme this year was Future Christmas.More than 70 participating entries were encouraged to create their floats with a futuristic theme to celebrate the bright future in store for Downtown Fresno.Parade goers also enjoyed a visit to Santa's Workshop where they got to snap a few pictures with -- Jolly Ol' Saint Nick.