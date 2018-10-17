ABC30 COMMUNITY

Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Local community heroes will be honored for their dedication to improving Fresno. The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association will host its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon Wednesday, November 7, 2018, in Fresno.

ABC30 reporter Gilbert Magallon will emcee the luncheon which will include keynote speaker Bob Nelson, Superintendent of Fresno Unified School District.

The luncheon takes place from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds. Guests will use the Chance Avenue Entrance. Individual tickets are $50.

For more information call (559) 708-7101 or visit SEFCEDA.org.

SEFCEDA is non-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic prosperity for all Southeast Fresno residents by creating and expanding opportunities in employment, employment education, education, housing, recreation, and entrepreneurship.

Honorees:



Peter Vang, Veteran Services

-----


Det. Ger Vang, Law Enforcement

-----


Mike Spencer, Teacher

-----



Gilbert Lara, Business

-----


Det. Donnie Dinnell, Law Enforcement

-----


Elizabeth Diaz, Public Defender

-----



Ralph Alcaraz, Parks / Community Leader

-----


Hugo Morales, Lifetime Achievement Award

-----


Alberto Nieto, Posthumous Leadership Award
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communityFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC30 COMMUNITY
#ChooseKindness Campaign Kicks Off Bullying Prevention Month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
29th Annual Civil War Revisited
Your Weekend
More abc30 community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Stand with LGBTQ youth, wear purple on Oct. 18
2018 marks record breaking attendance at the Big Fresno Fair
Two female African elephants arrive to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Valley's Children's ,City of Merced working on opening specialty care facility
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
Sanger Unified warns parents about attempted kidnapping
Clovis business becomes part of solution to DMV long wait lines and computer problems
Vacant house fires becoming an increasing problem in Fresno
Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor
Consumer Watch: Alternative medical treatments
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Northbound Highway 99 closures to come for emergency repairs to Applegate overpass
Show More
VIDEO: Women fighting outside Fresno courthouse leads to one arrest
CDC: 127 cases of child paralysis in 22 states under investigation
Nick Kauls' accused killer facing new felony charges for robbery before the murder
Puppeteer who played Big Bird retires after almost 50 years on 'Sesame Street'
CHP looking for truck driver as person of interest in 405 Fwy crash
More News