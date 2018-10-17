Honorees:

Peter Vang, Veteran Services

Det. Ger Vang, Law Enforcement

Mike Spencer, Teacher

Gilbert Lara, Business

Det. Donnie Dinnell, Law Enforcement

Elizabeth Diaz, Public Defender

Ralph Alcaraz, Parks / Community Leader

Hugo Morales, Lifetime Achievement Award

Alberto Nieto, Posthumous Leadership Award

Local community heroes will be honored for their dedication to improving Fresno. The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association will host its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon Wednesday, November 7, 2018, in Fresno.ABC30 reporter Gilbert Magallon will emcee the luncheon which will include keynote speaker Bob Nelson, Superintendent of Fresno Unified School District.The luncheon takes place from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds. Guests will use the Chance Avenue Entrance. Individual tickets are $50.For more information call (559) 708-7101 or visit SEFCEDA.org.SEFCEDA is non-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic prosperity for all Southeast Fresno residents by creating and expanding opportunities in employment, employment education, education, housing, recreation, and entrepreneurship.