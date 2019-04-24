Central California Womens Conference

Tyra Banks announced as keynote speaker for 2019 Central California Women's Conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Women's Conference has announced that Tyra Banks will be this year's keynote speaker.

Banks is known for her show America's Next Top Model that ran from 2003 until 2018. She's also acted in several different movies and TV shows.

The conference will take place on September 17 at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center.



