Visit Comic Con or watch the lunar eclipse this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the rain stops it will be great to get outdoors.

Whether you want to take the kids to a car show or spend some time by yourself, there is something for everyone.
TRY SOME CARS AND COFFEE

It's all about fast and classic cars at Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant in Coalinga.

This Saturday is Cars and Coffee.

Join in on the fun, enjoy coffee, prizes, raffles and more.

The event runs from 9 to 11.

CHEER ON TULARE COUNTY DEPUTIES AND EX-NFL PLAYERS

Tulare County Deputies take on former NFL players in flag football this Saturday in Visalia.

The "Call of Duty" benefit game raises money for a new flag football league that will be free for kids K through 8th.

The Road Dawgs play against the NFL ELite at 1 pm.

Raiderette cheerleader Madyson Beltran will be available for autographs and photos.

Tickets start at $8.

Children 5 and under are free.

CHECK OUT GOAT MILK SKIN PRODUCTS

Are you interested in goat milk soaps and skin care?

Well head to "Mixed Messages" Art in Sanger because Basilwood Farm is doing a trunk show with their products.

They will help you find the best skin care products for your skin type.

It all starts at noon and runs through 5 pm.

TAKE YOUR KIDS TO COMIC CON

This next one is also kiddo friendly.

Come dressed to impress this Sunday at the Fresno Toy and Anime Comic Con.

The fun starts at 11.

Kids 12 and under are free.

Tickets are only $5 if you buy them in advance - and $7 at the door.

WATCH A RARE LUNAR ECLIPSE

Don't miss out on a rare lunar eclipse this Sunday.

Although there may be a few clouds, come to the Downing Planetarium of the Fresno State campus to an eclipse where the Moon will turn a copper red color.

Astronomers from the Central Valley Astronomers will be on hand with their telescopes for you to take pictures and answer any questions.

Enjoy your Weekend!
