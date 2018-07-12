WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

By
Bully Rescue Fundraiser
At Fulton 55 this Saturday, hangout and listen to music while helping raise money for Fresno Bully Rescue.

Hitting the stage: Venture Gain and Way Off Starboard just to name a couple.

Doors open at 8 pm and the show starts at 9 pm.

This is a 21+ event.

Tickets cost $10.

For more information, click here.

Hot Dog Festival
In the South Valley, it's a salute to the all american dog!

In Three Rivers check out their Hot Dog Festival at the Three Rivers Historical Museum.

This is an event for the whole family. Kids can take part in a bucket brigade competition with firefighters. Several Tulare County agencies like Cal Fire, the Sheriff's Office, and even CHP will be at the festival.

The fun starts at 10 am.

Meals start at $8.

For more information, click here.

Pool Day at the Plunge
Have some fun in the sun at the Hanford Plunge this Saturday, for free!

Take the kids swimming to beat the heat, but don't forget the sunscreen.

After a quick swim, snack on a free hot dog with some chips.

For more information, click here.

Yoga in the Park
Relax your mind and body with yoga at the Cultural Arts District Park in Fresno this Saturday.

It's a donation based, free class for all levels, even kids. So, bring the whole family.

The first 15 people will have a mat provided for them.

Class starts at 9 am.

For more information, click here.

Sip and Paint at Pinot's Palette
Paint a masterpiece while sipping on a little wine.

This Sunday at Pinot's Palette you'll get step by step directions so you can create a fabulous painting.

To join in on the fun, it'll cost $40.

If you miss out on this paint and sip event, you'll have another chance because they offer several classes.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communityweekend guideFresnoThree RiversHanford
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEEKEND GUIDE
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
More weekend guide
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News