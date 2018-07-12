Your Weekend

Bully Rescue Fundraiser

At Fulton 55 this Saturday, hangout and listen to music while helping raise money for Fresno Bully Rescue.Hitting the stage: Venture Gain and Way Off Starboard just to name a couple.Doors open at 8 pm and the show starts at 9 pm.This is a 21+ event.Tickets cost $10.In the South Valley, it's a salute to the all american dog!In Three Rivers check out their Hot Dog Festival at the Three Rivers Historical Museum.This is an event for the whole family. Kids can take part in a bucket brigade competition with firefighters. Several Tulare County agencies like Cal Fire, the Sheriff's Office, and even CHP will be at the festival.The fun starts at 10 am.Meals start at $8.Have some fun in the sun at the Hanford Plunge this Saturday, for free!Take the kids swimming to beat the heat, but don't forget the sunscreen.After a quick swim, snack on a free hot dog with some chips.Relax your mind and body with yoga at the Cultural Arts District Park in Fresno this Saturday.It's a donation based, free class for all levels, even kids. So, bring the whole family.The first 15 people will have a mat provided for them.Class starts at 9 am.Paint a masterpiece while sipping on a little wine.This Sunday at Pinot's Palette you'll get step by step directions so you can create a fabulous painting.To join in on the fun, it'll cost $40.If you miss out on this paint and sip event, you'll have another chance because they offer several classes.