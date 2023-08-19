Community Regional Medical Center rehab center ranked one of the best across California

The Leon S. Peters Rehab Center inside Community Regional Medical Center is getting a big recognition as it's been ranked as one of the ten best rehab centers in the state.

On Wednesday, the 2023/2024 U.S. News and World Report ranked the Rehab Center as one of the Top 10 in the state.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- James Sharnick has spent many hours this last month within these walls at the Leon S. Peters Rehab Center.

Action News first shared his story in late June - James was mountain biking in Big Bear on Father's Day weekend when his trip took a life-changing turn.

"I always tell people it's just a freak accident. I still love mountain biking, but I promised my wife I wouldn't do it again," Sharnick said.

His bike hit a rock, and James was thrown off. When he landed, he lost the use of his arms and legs.

But for two months - he's been working hard with endless support from his wife, children and the community to regain function.

"The support has been overwhelming, it's been so much. I manage a gym, and the CrossFit community was so overwhelming nationally," Sharnick said.

James says the endless support from both outside the hospital and everyone at the Rehab Center is making his recovery journey a bit easier.

"The care you are going to get here is so cohesive and high quality that I would recommend; it's been great," Sharnick said.

"I am really proud of us as a team because we work so hard every day," Occupational Therapist Shannon Vasquez said.

James's physical therapist says while it's an honor to receive the recognition, what keeps them going is people like James, who she says never gives up.

"He celebrates every little win, so when we have more movement or when he drank for the first time, we all celebrated together," Vasquez said.

James is scheduled to go home next week.

He still has a long road ahead, including lots of physical therapy, but Sarah and James say they will keep working hard and taking things one day at a time.

