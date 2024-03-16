Upgraded postpartum rooms at Community Regional Medical Center

New moms and their partners or caregivers have new furniture, over-bed tables, sleeper couches, bedside dressers and bassinets.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New parents now have a more comfortable place to recover and bond with their babies at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

The hospital has 37 newly remodeled rooms in the postpartum department.

"I think it's very important that after a woman has a baby that she be able to come to a very peaceful, comforting, calming environment to recuperate, rest, learn how to breastfeed her baby, bond," CRMC postpartum manager, Bonnie Sorber said.

"We can get them lower so that they're closer to the bed so it's easier for the mother to reach across and access her child," Sorber explained as she showed the bassinet. "And it's good for breastfeeding, right?" donor Dr. Sang asked. "It's wonderful for breastfeeding," Sorber replied.

The upgrades were all made possible by a generous donation from longtime Fresno pediatrician and valley native -- Dr. New Sang.

"I wanted to give back to the community," Dr. Sang said. "The families have a fresh start, a good environment so that they can start their families or expand their families on the right foot."

The postpartum department is now called Sang Family Postpartum & Newborn Care.

CRMC staff thanked Dr. Sang as they're excited to give their patients an improved experience.

"When you come into these rooms now, you almost feel like you're hanging out at home for some of these people," Sorber said. "It's just really nice to provide that for them."

Dr. Sang said these new upgrades will help tens, if not hundreds of thousands of families in the future.

He's grateful to be able to give back to his community and hopes to inspire others to help future generations as well.

