Coyote sightings shut down Clovis park, dog survives attack

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rotary Park in Clovis is temporarily closed following a series of coyote sightings and an attack a small dog narrowly escaped.

"All of a sudden behind me I hear people behind me yelling 'Hey there's a coyote! There's a coyote!'" recalled dog owner Hailie Jepsen.

A trip to the park turned into a nightmare Tuesday night for Hailie Jepsen and her 8-month-old Shih Tzu, Beau.

Jepsen says the coyote terrorized Beau, first grabbing his harness then his leash.

"I felt helpless and it's really scary feeling helpless when it's your dog and you're supposed to help and protect them," said Jepsen.

Beau was able to get away without a scratch, but his vet says his muscles are strained from the traumatic encounter.

Clovis police say there were two coyote sightings in Rotary Park on Tuesday, including Jepsen's.

Police say the coyotes fall under the responsibility of the Department of Fish and Wildlife but there are a few things to keep in mind to stay safe:

Keep your distance if you see a coyote.

Never feed coyotes.

Keep your pets on a leash.

Try not to feed your pets outside, or bring the food in at night.

"I definitely think it's a public safety concern and I think people and I think people should know," said Jepsen.

Officials also suspect there is an adult coyote and her young pups in the area and are urging people to stay alert.

