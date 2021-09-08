Taking Action Together

Small business spotlight: Dads Cookies

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every batch of Dads Cookies is carefully crafted and mixed to create just the right sweet treat.

From cookies and cream to chocolate chip, they sell a variety of flavors that keeps customers coming back for more.

"So the gooeyness is what sets them apart from other cookies. We make them extra thick, have to freeze them overnight and then we bake them in convection ovens to get them to bake on the outside so they're nice and crisp but on the inside, they're really soft," said Lance Sanchez of Dads Cookies.

Sanchez is the dad behind Dads Cookies, which started more than a year ago at the start of the pandemic.

His daughter helped him launch his business on social media with Instagram and soon, the orders and positive feedback were pouring in.

"We were getting messages back from people saying you made my day, thank you so much. I haven't been anywhere in two weeks except if I go to the store. We were getting messages after messages and the next thing I knew, I grew to all of Clovis, all of Fresno and the next thing I know, I'm delivering to Visalia, Tulare, the San Joaquin Valley," Sanchez said.

Sanchez was able to bring an uplifting experience to people during an uncertain time.

He eventually went back to work at his previous job in the audiology field, but then decided to take a leap of faith and pursue cookies full time.

He now has eight employees who help bake, deliver and sell.

Sanchez is working on getting a trailer for events and one day hopes to have a storefront.

"I absolutely love to bake. My favorite thing about baking cookies of all things is being able to put a smile on a person's face," Sanchez said.

From a side hustle to a full-time career, this Valley man feels fulfilled with his sweet calling.

You can get your hands on Dads Cookies by ordering them for delivery or visiting their stand at a local farmers markets.
