Suspect identified in fatal double shooting outside Atwater gym, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been identified in a shooting that left a man and woman dead earlier this week in Atwater.

The Atwater Police Department says 42-year-old Daniel Corona Garibay is suspected of killing Evangelina Ybarra and Ramon Lopez on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:20 pm in a parking lot outside of a gym on Shaffer Road and Fortuna Avenue.

Police are now asking for the public's help in finding Garibay.

He was last seen riding a red and black Honda motorcycle with a license plate 24E3412 in the Atwater/Livingston area.

Garibay is described as 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Garibay is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384.