Know the Road with the CHP: How far can I go over the speed limit?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: how far can I go over the speed limit before getting pulled over?
"So you're traveling on a freeway and there's a posted speed limit of either 65 or 70 miles per hour," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "That is a maximum speed limit."
"The question is: how fast can I go before an officer pulls me over? An officer can issue a citation for exceeding that speed limit, even if it's one mile per hour over."
