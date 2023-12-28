CUSD Dry Creek Elementary students add a creative touch to morning announcements

Now that the first semester is over, it's time for a new group of students to come in and take over the video announcement team.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dry Creek Elementary students are putting a personal touch on morning announcements.

Fifth and sixth graders are helping to highlight different people and events on campus, through video.

Whether they're putting the spotlight on a staff member, highlighting a holiday, or showcasing changes around campus, the students who make up the Video Announcement Team at Dry Creek Elementary School are ready to tell whatever story comes their way.

"We're making videos to inform people that are watching the videos about what's going on and stuff," Sixth-grade student Hazel Coelho said.

Coelho is part of the first semester of students who are taking part.

With the direction of Guidance Instructional Specialist Caleb Hatfield, students come up with the video concept, do interviews and film.

Then, they write the script and edit the video, all on their own.

Videos are played out along with the principal's morning announcements.

"We wanted to make sure that our own students had a voice to share the cool events and the sports teams and clubs that are really an important part of our learning community here," Hatfield said.

At this point, there isn't a big budget for the program, students are using equipment the school already had to film and edit.

They dedicate their own time to make it happen.

The VA Team isn't part of a class.

These students give up their recess to produce these videos.

But for them, it's worth it.

"It kind of just like lets my imagination run wild," Coelho said. "It's just really fun for me and just telling about the news."

Hatfield says he hopes this is another outlet for students to express themselves and that they take a few life lessons with them as well.

"I love that aspect of living for more than just yourself and that's something. I'm hoping that they're gaining that it's not all about the spotlight being on us, but how can we put that spotlight on other people and sort of showcase some of the things that they're doing," Hatfield said.

Now that the first semester has come to an end, it's time for a new group of students to come in and take over the video announcement team next semester.

