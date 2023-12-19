Fresno leaders emphasize wide impacts as state launches "Don't be the 'I' in DUI" campaign

Even prescriptions can cause impairment, so pay attention to any sort of warning labels.

Before you get behind the wheel this holiday season, city leaders and law enforcement want you to think about the cost of poor decision-making.

Before you get behind the wheel this holiday season, city leaders and law enforcement want you to think about the cost of poor decision-making.

Before you get behind the wheel this holiday season, city leaders and law enforcement want you to think about the cost of poor decision-making.

Before you get behind the wheel this holiday season, city leaders and law enforcement want you to think about the cost of poor decision-making.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before you get behind the wheel this holiday season, city leaders and law enforcement want you to think about the cost of poor decision-making, whether it's money or, worse, lives.

Fresno city leaders and law enforcement say they take this matter personally because they have seen how devastating the aftermath can be.

"I've seen officers from my department and other departments taken out, and all because of something that is preventable," said CHP Commander Chief Rodney Ellison.

As you prepare for all the holiday parties over the next several weeks, Fresno city leaders and law enforcement are asking people to take accountability and not drive while intoxicated.

In Fresno alone, DUI arrests increased year over year from 2022 to 2023, growing from more than 1,700 to more than 21,000.

That increase in arrests was partly attributed to checkpoints and maximum enforcement periods.

"This is the thing, when we're out there, law enforcement and our department when we're out there, it changes the driving behavior," said Chief Ellison. "So, when you see a patrol car, what do you do? You slow down."

However, CHP and Fresno Police can't catch everyone before tragedy strikes.

This year alone, Fresno had eight DUI-related deaths, that's up from six at the same time last year, and leaders don't want to see that number grow.

"In every situation, that grief is so real, so hurtful, and it doesn't go away ever because every single holiday, every single holiday, every Christmas, every New Year, every Thanksgiving, there's an empty chair at that table as a result of a DUI that took a family member away from them," said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

A press conference was held Monday morning at City Hall to announce the latest statewide campaign, "Don't be the 'I' in DUI," where they reminded drivers to make a plan and arrange a ride before they go out to celebrate this holiday season.

"Because once you get there and your car is in the parking lot, there is a common thought that goes into your head, 'it's not that far away, I can make it home safely, I won't get stopped' all of those things are what you try to rationalize, but the reality is anything can happen in a split second especially when you've been consuming alcohol," said Dyer.

Chief Ellison says DUI goes beyond alcohol or recreational drugs.

Even prescriptions can cause impairment, so pay attention to any sort of warning labels that say "don't operate heavy machinery" or "may cause drowsiness," and don't drive after taking those drugs.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.