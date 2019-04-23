fight

Easter bunny who broke up fight has criminal record, New Jersey warrant

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- A man in an Easter bunny suit who went viral after breaking up a fight between a man and a woman in Florida has a criminal record and an outstanding warrant in New Jersey.

Police in South Brunswick say Antoine McDonald and an accomplice were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing a car in September 2018, while authorities in Dover, Delaware, say he was also arrested there in 2017 after he and two others were accused of committing two armed robberies.

According to South Brunswick police, McDonald is known to authorities and has been involved in a dozen or so incidents there.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he was recognized on camera, but police say he fled the area.

In addition to the car burglaries, McDonald has also been arrested for a harassment case and for allegedly spitting at a worker in a store.

Bystanders videotaped McDonald in the bunny suit intervening in the fight Sunday night in Orlando by punching the man.

The fight was broken up by a police officer, and no arrests were made.

McDonald, described the moment when he was trying to break up the fight.

"So I got over there so I could break up the fight, and he got on top of her and hit her," he said. "So I had to try a different method, basically, to break up the fight, which actually worked."

When officers arrived, they thought it was a prank.

"The officer came up to me and said, 'If you do that again, I'm going to arrest you and the damned bunny suit,'" McDonald said. "It was a real deal."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridasouth brunswickfloridafightmascotu.s. & worldinstagramcaught on cameraeaster
FIGHT
Motion filed to dismiss charges against woman for fetal death
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. youth baseball game
Man accused of brawling with deputy at bar fights charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News