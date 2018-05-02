DINUBA

Dinuba High alumni upset by a mural 'cover-up' on campus

EMBED </>More Videos

The Class of 2010 found out their senior gift was replaced and painted over by a new mural from the Class of 2018. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For eight years, the Class of 2010's greatest accomplishments hung proudly on the west wall of Dinuba High School. This weekend, without explanation, that history was mysteriously erased.

"To see something we worked so hard on to be removed in the span of 48 hours was shocking," said Leah Sadoian, a graduate of the Class of 2010.

Sadoian served in student government as a high school senior and watched as her classmates sold concessions, put on dances, and organized bake sales to raise $5000 over four years. Even former teachers were upset to see that hard work and legacy coated over with new paint.

"A lot of thought usually goes into their senior gifts, it's so upsetting to me that they would just wipe it out," said Shelly Henderson, the former student council faculty advisor.

All the anger prompted the principal to post a message on Facebook. He explained the removal was a difficult yet necessary decision. He told us on the phone the mural's clear coat and seal was deteriorating in the sun, that's why he approved the idea for the Class of 2018 to paint a new one in the same location.

"I don't know how you can make this right," said Henderson. "It's such a travesty and I don't know how you can ever repair the hurt feelings caused by this."

The principal says he told the Class of 2010's faculty advisor and assumed students in this year's graduating class would have reached out to the alumni. Sadoian says that never happened.

"To think that you could talk to a teacher and assume that's enough permission, that's a total lapse of judgment," said Sadoian.

The new mural by the Class of 2018 does credit the Class of 2010, but alumni say they want their own history back. The principal says he has received several emails from concerned former graduates and welcomes them to discuss possible solutions with him at any time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationcontroversial artdinubaDinuba
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DINUBA
Dinuba officer shoots woman armed with sharp object in neighbor's yard
Dinuba police looking for 3 young men suspected of beating and robbing a man in a city park
CHP investigating deadly crash in Dinuba after driver loses control
Vietnam Veterans honored in Dinuba
More dinuba
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News