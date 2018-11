All outdoor activities have been suspended until further notice due to bad air quality#level5 #nothealthy #indoor pic.twitter.com/BM6dQiHYoP — Fresno Unified (@fresnounified) November 20, 2018

Fresno Unified School District has suspended all outdoor activities due to unhealthy air quality.The district said the suspension would be in effect until further notice in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.