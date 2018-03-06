Trustees recalled in Fresno, Selma Unified School District

The anger inside the boardroom back in 2015 had lasting consequences for Selma Unified.After voting to terminate Superintendent Mark Sutton's contract the board had to face the ire of a community. It began with the recall of three trustees. Then a grand jury investigation began, Lanny Larson was the foreman.After a six month investigation, the grand jury found the three recalled trustees did not follow a code of ethics. There was poor communication, disrespect, and verbal abuse towards district staff and administrators.Witnesses also testified that one of the trustees would visit classrooms unannounced to intimidate teachers.The grand jury, however, could not prove a key allegation, accusing the board of orchestrating Superintendent Sutton's termination ahead of the special meeting. None of the board members had district email accounts, and the jury could not get access to their personal emails.In the case of Selma Unified, the new board and superintendent took away many of the grand jury's recommendations, including acting as one collective body, rather than as individuals.Since that report, all trustees now have their own district email. New trustees are also to be trained on the Brown Act and other district policies.