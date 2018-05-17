FRESNO

Grizzly Fest: Down to the nitty gritty

EMBED </>More Videos

Grizzly Fest kicks off tomorrow at Woodward Park with over two dozen artists set to take the stage Friday and Saturday. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Grizzly Fest kicks off tomorrow at Woodward Park with over two dozen artists set to take the stage Friday and Saturday.

RELATED: Grizzly Fest transportation options

Thursday was the final chance for setup crews to roll out any final details or finishing touches before Grizzly Fest opens to thousands on Friday.
"The volume has definitely picked up as we approached the festival here," said Grizzly Fest ticket sales manager Evan Nebeker.

That volume has translated into a rush on tickets. Festival-goers jammed the River Park box office Thursday looking to snag some last minute passes for the two-day music event.



"My step-dad and brother are going so I thought, 'Why not, let's go for it,'" said Joey Elia of Fresno.

Elia has plans to attend Saturday and there's no doubt who he's looking forward to seeing the most.

"Snoop Dogg."
The 'D-O, Double G' aside -- from 'Foster the People' to 'Nas' to 'Action Bronson,' festival goers will find an eclectic mix of artists over the next two days.

"A band called 'Chicano Batman,' like Latin stuff, all kinds of things happening. So I think... they're appealing to a wide audience and I think that's going to show," said Ian Blessy of the group Strange Vine.

Strange Vine is making its third Grizzly Fest appearance on Saturday.

"We play way more other places than we do in the Valley. It's really neat to see this kind of thing happening here. It's going to be fun for us to play in front of our friends and fans."

The thousands who attend Friday and Saturday might be surprised by the production value and that includes a carnival-like Ferris wheel near the entrance. Designated areas for merchandise and beverages are already in place while organizers have also added a special section for VIP this year.

"This is a beautiful event. We want everyone to come. This is a family event. This is for all walks of life. Everyone is welcome, it's a safe zone, everyone will be met with love," said Nebeker.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicfestivalfresnoFresno - Woodward Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News