Grizzly Fest: Down to the nitty gritty

Grizzly Fest kicks off tomorrow at Woodward Park with over two dozen artists set to take the stage Friday and Saturday.Thursday was the final chance for setup crews to roll out any final details or finishing touches before Grizzly Fest opens to thousands on Friday."The volume has definitely picked up as we approached the festival here," said Grizzly Fest ticket sales manager Evan Nebeker.That volume has translated into a rush on tickets. Festival-goers jammed the River Park box office Thursday looking to snag some last minute passes for the two-day music event."My step-dad and brother are going so I thought, 'Why not, let's go for it,'" said Joey Elia of Fresno.Elia has plans to attend Saturday and there's no doubt who he's looking forward to seeing the most."Snoop Dogg."The 'D-O, Double G' aside -- from 'Foster the People' to 'Nas' to 'Action Bronson,' festival goers will find an eclectic mix of artists over the next two days."A band called 'Chicano Batman,' like Latin stuff, all kinds of things happening. So I think... they're appealing to a wide audience and I think that's going to show," said Ian Blessy of the group Strange Vine.Strange Vine is making its third Grizzly Fest appearance on Saturday."We play way more other places than we do in the Valley. It's really neat to see this kind of thing happening here. It's going to be fun for us to play in front of our friends and fans."The thousands who attend Friday and Saturday might be surprised by the production value and that includes a carnival-like Ferris wheel near the entrance. Designated areas for merchandise and beverages are already in place while organizers have also added a special section for VIP this year."This is a beautiful event. We want everyone to come. This is a family event. This is for all walks of life. Everyone is welcome, it's a safe zone, everyone will be met with love," said Nebeker.