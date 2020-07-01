Independence Day celebrations and 4th of July fireworks shows in the Valley
United 2 Run Solo
Date: July 1- July 31
Time: Anytime
Location: Woodward Park
Website:Click Here
Event Info: We are excited to announce our first ever virtual 4th of July run called United 2 Run Solo. This Solo race is a 4-mile run through Woodward Park, beginning and ending near the Art of Life Healing Garden. The best part of a Solo/Virtual race is that it's on your terms! You can participate any time between July 1st and July 31st. During the 30-day period you can run the race as many times as you'd like for just one entry fee. RaceJoy and Runsignup will save only your last race time, so remember to save your best for last!
Clovis Freedom Fest 2020 -- CANCELED
Date: July 4th
Time: N/A
Location: Clovis
Website: Click Here
Event Info: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Freedom Fest 2020 has been canceled. We are deeply saddened by the decision we have had to make. It was not an easy one to make and will impact not only our club, but the entire community. We thank you all for your continued support and look forward to seeing you next year.
Sanger 4th of July Spectacular -- CANCELED
Date: July 4th
Time: N/A
Location: Sanger
Website: Click Here
Event Info: With the uncertainty surrounding the fluid COVID-19 guidelines as well as the uncertainty of reaching Stage 4 of the State's resilience roadmap, which would allow for larger gathering venues the 2020 4th of July Spectacular hosted by the City of Sanger and supported by the Sanger Chamber of Commerce has been canceled. The City working with the Chamber of Commerce and various stakeholders waited as long as possible to make a decision that would allow for adequate planning for a successful, and safe Spectacular. Various alternatives are still being discussed such as postponement until late summer or waiting until 2021. This event has great meaning to the City of Sanger and allows our Community to celebrate our Country's Freedom. The City understands some of our resident's disappointment and looks forward to celebrating this event with our residents with the grandeur and experience it deserves.
Kingsburg Independence Day Celebration
Date: July 3rd
Time: 9:15 P.M.
Location: Kingsburg High School
Website: Click Here
Event Info: 2020 has been a different kind of year and it seems that everything has been canceled. Well, we have some great news to share with you! Thanks to the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Kingsburg and Your contributions, we will be having a Fireworks Show this year! This will be an "aerial only" fireworks display, so there will be no seating at the high school and the school grounds will be strictly off limits. Since there will be no entrance fees collected this year, we are asking for the community's help to make this happen. We need donations to help pay for the show!
Festival of the American Spirit Fireworks Extravaganza -- CANCELED
Date: July 3rd
Time: N/A
Location: Kerman
Website: Click Here
Event Info: Due to COVID-19 this event has been canceled.
Selma Fireworks Show 2020 -- CANCELED
Date: July 3rd
Time: N/A
Location: Selma
Website: Click Here
Event Info: Unfortunately, with the current regulations in place, the city of Selma and the Selma Chamber of Commerce announce the cancelation of the Independence Fireworks show for 2020. We look forward to hosting the event in 2021.
Fowler Fabulous 4th of July Celebration -- CANCELED
Date: July 4th
Time: N/A
Location: Fowler
Website: Click Here
Event Info: Fireworks show has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Island Waterpark 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza -- CANCELED
Date: July 4th
Time: N/A
Location: Fresno
Website: Click Here
Event Info: 2020 Operating Season has been canceled. We are deeply disappointed, and this is not a decision that comes lightly. In all good conscience, we cannot provide the exciting experience that you have come to expect from Island Waterpark and still maintain the necessary social distancing. This is our way of doing our part to keep you safe and get our great State of California healthy and back on its feet.
Atwater 4th of July Parade + Park Celebration + Fireworks Show -- CANCELED
Date: July 4th
Time: N/A
Location: Atwater
Website: Click Here
Event Info: This cancellation was a hard decision, but due to directives mandated by the Merced County Health Department and the safety of our community, it is not possible for us to hold this large event. We hope that we may be able to put on a modified "Celebration of Freedom" at a later date when our county has been opened back up.
Livingston 4th of July Festival -- CANCELED
Date: July 4th
Time: N/A
Location: Livingston
Website: Click Here
Event Info: Unfortunately, due to a major sponsor pulling out and the extremely short amount of time left to raise funds, it is with extremely heavy hearts that we say that we must cancel this year's Livingston 4th of July Fireworks Show.
Bass Lake Fireworks Show -- CANCELED
Date: July 4th
Time: N/A
Location: Bass Lake
Website: Click Here
Event Info: The Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Bass Lake Fourth of July fireworks. "It is with a lot of sadness and heartfelt discussion with community leaders and business partners that the Bass Lake Chamber has made the difficult decision to cancel the fireworks show this year," voiced Theresa Wilson, President of the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce. "Although this is disappointing news for all of us, you'd better believe that we'll be back in 2021 with the biggest, best show the mountains have ever seen."
Visalia Freedom Celebration -- CANCELED
Date: N/A
Time: N/A
Location: Visalia
Website: Click Here
Event Info: The City of Visalia and Visalia Rawhide have made the joint decision to not hold a public fireworks display this year for the Fourth of July holiday. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of California has public health directives in place that prohibit community mass gatherings," shared Randy Groom, Visalia City Manager. "It's in the best interest of our community's health to not hold the event this year in order to prevent the further spread of disease."
Dinuba Independence Day Celebration -- CANCELED
Date: N/A
Time: N/A
Location: Dinuba
Website: Click Here
Event Info: In order to comply with the state order, and in an abundance of caution, it is with a heavy heart that we announce that the 2020 Independence Day Celebration has been cancelled. However, fireworks booths will be open throughout the community and they are currently permitted to sell fireworks to the public.
Exeter Fireworks Show
Date: July 4th
Time: About 8:30pm
Location: Lions Stadium-Near Palm Drive and Gill Road
Website: Click Here
Event Info: The Annual Free Fireworks show will be held again this year despite the covid issues. Some changes will be required however. No one will be allowed into the stadium or parking lot area, which includes the ball fields. All fireworks will be high aerials so they will be visible from the surrounding roads, etc. Stay safe, keep your distances and enjoy the show.
Tulare Fireworks Extravaganza -- CANCELED
Date: N/A
Time: N/A
Location: Tulare
Website: Click Here
Event Info: We are sad to announce that we have had to cancel our annual 3rd of July Fireworks Show for 2020 at the Tulare County Fairgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope to be back next year with a bigger and better show!
Porterville Freedom Fest -- CANCELED
Date: N/A
Time: N/A
Location: Porterville
Website: Click Here
Event Info: The Porterville Freedom Fest has been cancelled in compliance with State restrictions on large gatherings and, more so, in efforts to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19. As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we urge the public to avoid large gatherings this 4th of July. When it comes to celebrating at home, several booths operated by our local nonprofits will still open throughout the community and are permitted to sell safe and sane fireworks.
